COLUMBUS, O.H. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher served as a bright spot, on a rough night for the Boston Bruins.

(Photo Courtesy: Boston Bruins Facebook)

Elmira native Johnny Beecher scored his 3rd goal in the last 5 games for the Boston Bruins, on Monday. Beecher deflected in a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk, beating Blue Jackets goaltender Spencer Martin. Beecher’s goal cut the Columbus lead to 3, but the Bruins would ultimately fall short, 5-2. The road loss is the 3rd in a row for Boston.

In addition to the 3rd period goal, the 22-year old center impressed in the faceoff dot, leading the team at 75% (9 for 12). Despite the team’s loss, the Bruins still hold the 2nd best record in the league (14-4-3).

Beecher and the Bruins return to TD Garden on Thursday night, to host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.