MOUNT PLEASANT, M.I. (WETM) – Elmira grad Ben Cardamone rewrote the record books at the University at Buffalo on Saturday.

Cardamone finished in second place in the 3,000 meters at the 2021 Mid-American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

The graduate student’s time of 8:11:90 broke his own school record that he set three weeks ago with a time of 8:17.20 at the 17th Annual Akron Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

(Photo courtesy: @UB_XCTF)