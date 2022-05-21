GREENVILLE, N.C. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger earned another save for the Pirates on Friday.

Terwilliger threw two scoreless innings and had one strikeout to pick up his fourth save of the season and his second of the week in a 5-3 win at home for 21st-ranked East Carolina against Houston. Ben is now 2-0 this season with a 3.49 ERA and has 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings.

The Pirates completed a three-game sweep at home against the Cougars on Saturday with a 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings. East Carolina (38-18) will now head to the American Athletic Conference Championship riding a 14-game winning streak. The Pirates are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 South Florida on Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida.