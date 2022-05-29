CLEARWATER, F.L. (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger and the Pirates are headed to the NCAA Championship.

(Photo courtesy: @ECUBaseball)

East Carolina defeated Houston 6-1 to win an American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday. It’s the 18th straight win for the Pirates which is the longest current win streak in the nation and one shy of the conference record. ECU clinches the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship with the win.

Terwilliger is a graduate student relief pitcher for the Pirates. The Corning grad is 2-0 this season with a 3.48 ERA. Ben has 42 strikeouts in 31 innings and has five saves this season for East Carolina.

Terwilliger is a transfer from Barry University in Florida and played in the MLB Prospects League for Williamsport last summer. Ben also received a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds this past year.