Beth Phoenix & Edge victorious at WWE Royal Rumble

February 04 2022

ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WETM) – “The Glamazon” made her WWE in-ring return on Saturday night at one of the biggest events of the year.

(Photo courtesy: World Wrestling Entertainment)

Elmira native Beth Phoenix teamed up with her husband and WWE Hall of Famer Edge to take on The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. The event was held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri in front of 44,390 fans. The former Elmira Notre Dame wrestler and Edge hit double Glam Slams as the Grit Couple picked up the win.

Phoenix, real name Beth Copeland, was the first-ever female wrestler in Elmira Notre Dame school history before embarking on a legendary career with WWE. Beth is a 4-time WWE champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

