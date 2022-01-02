Beth Phoenix makes surprise return to WWE at Day 1 PPV

ATLANTA (WETM) – “The Glamazon” made a surprise return to WWE on Saturday night.

(Photo courtesy: World Wrestling Entertainment)

Elmira native Beth Phoenix made a surprise return to WWE at the Day 1 pay-per-view at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Miz took on WWE Hall of Famer and Phoenix’s husband Edge at the event. Maryse, the wife of The Miz, struck edge in the face with her purse which led to The Miz almost winning the match. Phoenix then made her return and chased Maryse around the ring. This distracted the A-Lister and allowed Edge to hit The Spear for the win.

Phoenix, real name Beth Copeland, was the first-ever female wrestler in Elmira Notre Dame school history before embarking on a legendary career with WWE. Beth is a 4-time WWE champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.