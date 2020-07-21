Big Flats GHC picks up win in Horseheads Babe Ruth

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Big Flats GHC put on an impressive performance in Horseheads Babe Ruth action on Monday.

Big Flats GHC led 9-0 in the third inning and would go on to defeat Barbers Funeral Home 14-1 at Mill Street Field in Horseheads. The league began their second week of play on Monday after holding opening night a week ago.

Two months ago, 18 Sports first brought you the story on how the league would adapt to safety amid the virus. After players were required to complete a hold harmless waiver, the schedule would be set for play.

