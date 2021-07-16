Big Flats Little League aims to bring home sectional title

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Flats 10-12 year old Little League baseball team begins play in sectionals this weekend.

The District 6 champs take on Liverpool in the Section 1 East tournament on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Cortland. The team says that they aren’t satisfied with a trip to sectionals and they believe that they have what it takes to bring home a sectional title. ” We’re going to win it. That’s our mindset. We’re not going there for participation,” said Big Flats head coach Andy Miller. Big Flats shortstop Cooper Ball says the team needs to keep playing together. ” We just gotta keep playing as a team and keep having great pitching and fielding,” said Ball.

If Big Flats wins on Saturday they will play in Cortland on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. If they lose against Liverpool they will play in the losers bracket in Cortland on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.