Big Flats Little League wins District 6 10-12 title

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Flats 10-12 Little League baseball team won a District 6 title on Sunday.

Big Flats defeated Corning-Painted Post 6-3 in the District 6 Championship game in Horseheads. Big Flats jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. An RBI single in the third inning by Dom Wood put Big Flats in front 5-0. Lyncoln Bennett added an RBI single in the fourth inning to give Big Flats a 6-0 lead. Corning-Painted Post began a two-out rally in their last at-bats in the bottom of the sixth inning. Josh Fajardo delivered a two-run single thru the left side and Owen Anderson hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 6-3. Big Flats would hang on for the win as Bennett fielded a comebacker and threw to first base for the final out of the game.

Big Flats will next compete in sectionals on July 15-21 at a site to be determined.

