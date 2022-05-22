COLUMBUS, O.H. (WETM) – The Big Red are headed to the Final Four for the 14th time.

The seventh-seeded Cornell men’s lacrosse team defeated Delaware 10-8 in the NCAA quarterfinals in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. John Piatelli scored one of his three goals on the day in the third quarter to give the Big Red a 7-4 lead. Tye Kurtz scored three straight goals for the Blue Hens to tie the game at 7 heading into the fourth quarter. Cornell would force a turnover early in the fourth quarter and Michael Long would put the Big Red in front for good 8-7 with a go-ahead goal.

Kurtz finished with a game-high five goals for Delaware. Chayse Ierlan made 15 saves in goal as the Big Red Defense held their opponent to single digit goals for the second straight NCAA game.

Cornell (13-4) will face sixth-seeded Rutgers in the NCAA semifinals on Saturday at noon in East Hartford, Connecticut.