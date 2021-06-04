Big Red to return to action on the ice this fall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell men’s ice hockey team will make their return to the ice this fall.

The Big Red have released their 2021-22 schedule and will play 29 regular season games. Cornell returns to action at Lynah Rink on October 29th for a two-game series at home against Alaska. It will be their first regular-season game in 608 days.

Cornell then begins play in the ECAC on the road against rival Harvard on November 5th, followed by another road game at Dartmouth on November 6th. The Big Red begin a four-game homestand on November 12th against Union.

The Ivy League canceled winter sports this past season and also canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the pandemic. When the 2019-20 season was canceled the Big Red were ranked number one in the nation with a record of 23-2-4.