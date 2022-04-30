PRINCETON, N.J. (WETM) – The Big Red are Ivy League champs for a 30th time.

The 13th-ranked Cornell men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 5 Princeton on the road 18-15 in their regular season finale on Saturday. The Big Red clinched a share of their 30th Ivy League title and clinched a spot in the conference tournament with the win.

The Big Red got off to a good start in their first game since the passing of longtime head coach Richie Moran. Cornell led 8-4 after the first quarter and took a 12-5 lead into halftime. The Tigers would cut the lead to one twice in the second half but the Big Red would stay in front for the victory.

John Piatelli tallied five goals and an assist for the Big Red. Michael Long added three goals and four assists for Cornell. Sam English and Coulter Mackesy each had five goals and an assist for Princeton.

Cornell (11-3) will face Yale in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday at 6:00 p.m.