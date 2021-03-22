Big second half leads Waverly past Elmira Notre Dame

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls soccer team picked up a comeback win at home on Monday.

The Wolverines defeated rival Elmira Notre Dame 3-1. The Crusaders took the lead in the first half on a goal scored by eighth-grader Makeena Keough and led 1-0 at halftime. Senior Gabby Picco scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Wolverines to tie the game at 1. Waverly would later take a 2-1 lead on a goal scored by eighth-grader Addison Westbrook. Picco would then score her second goal of the game as the LaSalle commit scored on a direct kick from about 40 yards out to put the Wolverines in front 3-1.

More High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Horseheads 1, Union-Endicott 0 – F/OT

Corning 3, Vestal 2

Volleyball

Newark Valley 3, Waverly 0