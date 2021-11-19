Big second period leads Soaring Eagles past Johnson & Wales

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A big second period led the Elmira College men’s ice hockey team to a win at home on Friday night.
The Soaring Eagles scored four goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead on their way to a 5-1 win against Johnson & Wales in their NEHC home opener at Murray Athletic Center. Jared Smith put EC on the board on a goal assisted by Chance Gorman and Ryan Reifler just 44 seconds into the second period. Cole Tucker would then score the first of his two goals in the second period on a power play on a long pass by Shawn Kennedy to give the Purple & Gold a 2-0 lead. Kennedy would also score a goal in the second period to put the Soaring Eagles up 3-0. Ben Fleischman made 25 saves for EC while Wildcat keeper Jacob Perrin made 50 saves.
Elmira College (4-1-1) hosts UMass Boston on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.