Big third quarter leads Horseheads past Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys lacrosse team outscored Elmira 9-3 in the third quarter on their way to winning a battle on the road 20-12 on Saturday.

Elmira led 4-2 after the first quarter in the first matchup between the two teams this season. Horseheads would tie the game late in the first half and took a 9-8 lead into halftime. The Blue Raiders would pull away in the second half and led 18-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Senior Parker Winkky had a big game for the Blue Raiders with six goals and three assists.

The Blue Raiders host the Express in their second meeting of the season on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.