Bills legend Thomas inspires at Chamber of Commerce event

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffalo Bills legend excited a special crowd in Big Flats.

Thurman Thomas, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, was the special guest speaker at the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. The event was held at the new Arnot Mall convention center in Big Flats and had a strong turnout.

Thomas, who was slated to appear at last year’s event, could not attend due to sickness. This year, Thomas entertained the crowd and met with fans throughout the entire night with stories of his standout playing days for the Bills.

Thurman was an instrumental part of the four consecutive Super Bowl appearances that the Bills made in the 1990’s. His number 34 is retired by the franchise and Thomas made the connection for Thursday’s meeting to the game of football.

Strong teamwork, commitment, and drive are what made the Bills successful for Thomas. Qualities that Thomas believes are the very same ones exhibited in Chemung County. 18 Sports takes a few moments with Thomas on Thursday to discuss his message to the audience.