Bills silence Bears 41-15 in second preseason game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIVB) — After sneaking out a 16-15 win over the Detroit Lions in the first preseason game last week, the Buffalo Bills looked to go 2-0 on Saturday on the road against the Chicago Bears.

With Mitch Trubisky leading the offense against his former team on the Bills first possession, Buffalo put together a 10 play, 72-yard drive. Trubisky completed five passes to three different Bills for 53 yards in the drive before handing it off to Devin Singletary on fourth and one on the 14 yard line. Singletary would take it all the way in for the touchdown, giving the Bills the quick 7-0 lead.

After holding the Bears to a second straight three and out, Buffalo gets right back on the field, and Trubisky continues to tear it up at Soldier Field. Trubisky connects with Isaiah McKenzie four times during the drive as the Bills trounce 64-yards down the field and finish with a dart to Jake Kumerow in the the middle of the end zone for the touchdown. Chicago stops the two-point conversion attempt, giving Buffalo the 13-0 advantage.

Not only did the offense come to play, but the Bills defense stepped up in a big way on the Bears third possession of the game. Tyler Matakevich forces Damien Williams to fumble the ball, and rookie Damar Hamlin picks up the loose ball for the defensive turnover!!

At the end of the first quarter, Buffalo leads Chicago 13-0.

Following a big 19-yard reception by Jacob Hollister to open up the drive, Zack Moss is the workhorse of the Bills third possession, taking the handoff four times for 21-yards and getting the team down to the one-yard line. Reggie Gilliam punches it in on the next play, and Trubisky connects with Hollister in the end zone for the two-point conversion to give the Bills a 21-0 lead.

Buffalo takes advantage of a short field after getting the ball on the 34-yard line. Matt Brieda turns on the jets for a 19-yard run to get Buffalo down to the one yard line, and Gilliam yet again takes it in for the touchdown. It’s now 28-0.

The Bears get on the board immediately after when Andy Dalton throws a 73-yard touchdown pass. Buffalo leads 28-6 after Boogie Basham blocks the PAT.

The Bills add to the lead late in the first with a 33-yard field goal courtesy of Tyler Bass to bring the score up to 31-6.

With just under 10 seconds left in the first half, Andy Dalton sends a ball deep downfield but Bills rookie Nick McCloud is there for the interception on the 38-yard line!

The next play, Trubisky sends it to the sideline to Kumerow who gets all ten down for the snag to get the Bills closer for Tyler Bass. On the next play, he boots a 41-yard field goal straight through to give the Bills the 34-6 lead going into the half.

Trubisky was 20 of 28 with 221 yards and a touchdown in his first half performance against his former team.

Third quarter action, after forcing the Justin Fields-led Bears to punt, Marquez Stevenson takes the return 79-yards back to the house for the touchdown to give the Bills the 41-6 lead.

Fields puts together a touchdown drive for the Bears after an unfortunate 20-yard lowering the head penalty on the Bills. On the next play, Khalil Herbert takes it 13-yards up the middle for the score. It’s now 41-12 after the two-point conversion.

Davis Webb comes in at quarterback in the fourth quarter, and has a hard time holding onto the football, fumbling twice. That led to a field goal for Chicago to bring the score to 41-15.

That would be the final score, as the Bills crush the Bears in Mitch Trubisky’s return to Soldier Field.