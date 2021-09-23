Blue Raiders move to 5-0 with win against Express on Senior Night

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads volleyball team picked up a win against Elmira on Senior Night on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders defeated the Express at home in straight sets 25-16, 25-18, 25-13. Horseheads moved to 5-0 this season with the win. Taylor Malone had 10 kills and nine digs for the Blue Raiders. Lanie Perry tallied eight digs and five aces for Horseheads.

Scores from Thursday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Corning 2, (3) Ithaca 1
Elmira 1, Horseheads 0
Waverly 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0
Athens 6, Williamson 0

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0
Corning 3, Ithaca 1

