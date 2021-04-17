Blue Raiders roll past Ithaca for 4th straight win

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads football team jumped out to a fast start on their way to their fourth straight win on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders moved to 4-1 with a 54-13 win at home against Ithaca. Max Stansfield scored on a 10-yard touchdown run for Horseheads on their opening drive to give the Blue Raiders a 7-0 lead. Riley Loomis would power in up the middle from 11 yards out later in the first quarter to put Horseheads in front 15-0. Horseheads quarterback Ryan Scott would roll out late in the first quarter and decide to keep it and would run for a 57-yard touchdown. The Blue Raiders led 34-7 at halftime.

Horseheads wraps up their season at Waverly on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

More High School football scores from Saturday are listed below.

High School football

Newark Valley 29, Tioga 23
Moravia 44, Thomas A. Edison 6 – 8-man

