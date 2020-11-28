Bonnie Mann reflects on sharing the ring with Holly Holm

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native and women’s boxing pioneer Bonnie Mann reflects on fighting one of the best of all-time.

In just her second pro fight Mann fought future multiple world champion and future UFC champion Holly Holm in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 6th, 2002. Mann went the distance and lost by unanimous decision to Holm who is considered among the best of all-time. “It was I think my second pro fight so to me I was like who’s Holly Holm? They called and asked if we wanted to fight and I was trying to get my name out there. So I wasn’t going to say no to anybody,” said Mann.

Mann will be enshrined in the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame this March for her outstanding contributions to the sport. The future Hall of Famer was a three-time women’s world champion. Mann also earned a bronze medal in United States Amateur competition. Bonnie is also a Hall of Famer in the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame.