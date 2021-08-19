Bonnie Mann talks being inducted into International Women’s Boxing HOF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Bonnie Mann became a International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer last Saturday.

Mann was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. The women’s boxing pioneer says becoming a Hall of Famer was a moment that she’ll never forget. ” Just kind of overcome with emotion and realizing that we were the pioneers of modern boxing. It’s truly one of the highest honors I’ve ever had in my life,” said Mann.

Prior to the event, City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced a proclamation day in honor of the event, declaring it Women’s Boxing Day in Las Vegas.

The Corning native was previously inducted into the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame. The three-time women’s world champion currently teaches boxing classes at Jim’s Gym in Elmira.

The International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame is located in Vancouver, Washington.