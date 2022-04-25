CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks won a battle against the Blue Raiders in extra innings on Monday.

Kelsey Booker hit a walk-off 3-run home run to left center in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Corning softball team a 9-6 win at home against Horseheads. The Blue Raiders would rally in their final at bats in the seventh inning. Olivia Packard hit a ground rule double to left to cut the Corning lead to 6-5 and Horseheads would tie the game later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Megan Wolf pitched six innings in relief for Horseheads and struck out 13. Ellie DeRosa and Maddie Dibble also hit home runs for the Hawks. Jillian Austin pitched seven innings in relief and struck out two for Corning to earn the win. The Hawks improve to 9-1.