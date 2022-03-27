CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The PBA 50 Eastern Regional Tour crowned a champion at Crystal Lanes in Corning on Sunday.

Brad Angelo won the 2022 PBA 50 Crystal Lanes Open with an average of 234.10. The 2002-03 PBA Rookie of the Year went 11-1 in the finals. “This is my first regional here in the eastern region so it’s always great to get the monkey off of your back,” said the Lockport, N.Y. native.

Dave Wodka finished in second place with an average of 232.15. Defending champion and Horseheads native Ryan Shafer finished in sixth place with an average of 219.95 and went 6-5-1 in the finals. “The field was really strong this year. The lane condition didn’t quite suit me as well as it did last year but i did my best,” said Shafer.

It was the second straight year that the PBA 50 Eastern Regional Tour made a stop in Corning after the inaugural tournament last year.