Brian Courtney goes 3-0 for Virginia in season opener

BOONE, N.C. (WETM) – Athens grad Brian Courtney is off to a good start to his season for the Virginia Cavaliers wrestling team.

The redshirt junior went 3-0 for the Cavaliers as they began their season on Saturday at the Appalachian State Individual Quad. The two-time Pennsylvania state champ wrestled three Appalachian State wrestlers and won twice by pin and once by tech fall. Virginia had 11 wrestlers go undefeated on the day. No champions were crowned for the event.

Virginia hosts Gardner-Webb next Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: @UVAWrestling)