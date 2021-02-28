Brian Courtney takes 4th place at ACC Championships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WETM) – Athens grad Brian Courtney finished in fourth place at the ACC Championships at NC State on Sunday at 141 pounds.

The redshirt junior at Virginia won his opening round match against Patrick Rowland of Duke 16-4. Third-seeded Courtney lost in the semifinals to second-seeded Zach Sherman of North Carolina 6-2. The two-time PIAA state champ bounced back with a 7-2 win against Sam Hillegas of Virginia Tech to advance to the third-place match.

Courtney lost in the third-place match to Pitt’s Cole Matthews 14-5. The top three finishers advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Courtney entered the ACC Championships with a record of 7-2 and ranked 14th in the country.