Brian Hill steps down as head coach of Mansfield Destroyers

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield Destroyers head coach Brian Hill is stepping down due to health reasons.

The Destroyers announced on Monday that their head coaching position will be officially named the Brian Hill Esteemed Head Coach.

Hill has played an integral role in building the Mansfield Destroyers, in his first season with the club in 2019 he led the Destroyers to a 2nd place regular season finish in the Western Division followed by taking Mansfield to a decisive game 3 in the divisional championship.

Owner Don Lewis had this to say, “This is the greatest honor of my life to be able to bestow this title upon my friend, coach Brian Hill. Brian is a real warrior and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for everything that he has done”.

Coach Hill’s legacy runs deep in New York, an iconic baseball coach in the Southern Tier stands alone –he’s never missed the playoffs as an assistant/head coach during his time with the Elmira Pioneers or at the helm of the Mansfield Destroyers.