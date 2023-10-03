HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One Horseheads grad has added another piece of hardware to an already impressive lacrosse career.

(Photo/Video: lacrossesatv Instagram, Jordan Cox, Australia Lacrosse Network)

Horseheads grad Garrette Briggs added another accolade to an impressive lacrosse career in Australia. Alongside former Alfred Saxon lacrosse teammate Shane Weber, Briggs coached the South Australia Stingrays U15 team to a historic national tournament title. On Tuesday, South Australia defeated Western Metro 7-4 to claim their first Lacrosse Australia National Tournament title in 32 years.

Under the guidance of Briggs and Weber, the Stingrays went 4-0 in pool play, before winning in thrilling fashion in the semifinal. The Stingrays beat the fellow South Australia Phantoms 8-6, behind 3 goals from game MVP Christian Valentincic. In the tournament final, the Stingrays won a back-and-forth battle 7-4 over Western Metro to claim South Australia’s first title since 1991. For the Rays, Jed Witty and Max Williams scored 5 combined goals. MVP for the Stingrays was Liam Feleppa, who’s father was on the last championship South Australian team in 1991.

For Briggs, the U15 National Tournament title was not the first time that he has had success or made history in Australian lacrosse. Since moving to the country with Weber 2 years ago, the Horseheads native helped Team South Australia win their first Men’s Senior National Championship in 14 years. Briggs earned the Don Hobbs Trophy, as tournament MVP for dominating the faceoff circle. In addition, last month, Briggs helped the North Eagles Lacrosse Club claim a State League championship. In 2021, Briggs was named league MVP (O.C. Isaachsen Trophy winner) with the North Eagles.