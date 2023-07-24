HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One Horseheads native has found lacrosse success in a unique part of the world.

(Photo/Video Courtesy : Australia Lacrosse Network)

Horseheads grad Garrette Briggs made the decision to pursue lacrosse in Australia, following the conclusion of his college career at Alfred University. The Blue Raider standout and collegiate All-American moved “Down Under” two years ago, pursuing lacrosse with his Saxons teammate Shane Weber.

Briggs and Weber joined the North Eagles Lacrosse Club in Adelaide, South Australia and immediately made an impact. In 2022, Briggs was named the O.C. Isaachsen Trophy winner, as the best and fairest player in the league. Last season with the Eagles, Briggs scored 12 goals and added 11 assists.

In 2023, Briggs accomplished an even larger feat. Alongside Weber, the Horseheads native won the 2023 Lacrosse Australia Senior Men’s National Championship for Team South Australia. It was the 2nd try at the title for the pair of teammates, but the win was extra special. The win over powerhouse Victoria, served as the first national title for South Australia in 14 years. On top of that, Briggs earned a spot on the Australia Lacrosse Network All-Tournament First Team. Briggs’ performance in the national title game was recognized even further, as he was named the 2023 Don Hobbs Award winner (Tournament MVP), for his 2 goals and dominant effort in the faceoff circle.

In addition to success on the field, Briggs is giving back to the community through coaching. Once again beside Weber, the pair of teammates coach the next generation of young players for the North Eagles Lacrosse Club. The standout player has made an impact, even receiving unique gifts from team parents, like a bobblehead in his likeness. As coaches, Briggs and Weber will get another shot at countrywide glory, as they will be coaching the 15U South Australia National Team.

The move to Australia has brought Briggs plenty of success as a coach and player, but it also has allowed him to experience a unique part of the world. Whether it’s fishing for sharks, having run- ins with emus and kangaroos, or living alongside a Huntsman Spider, Briggs has had an unforgettable journey.

18 Sports will have more on the Horseheads native’s lacrosse journey on the newest Twin Tiers Overtime. The full interview will feature on the show, this Thursday night.