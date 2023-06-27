HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Steamers rode a late offensive surge to beat Horseheads.

The Horseheads Hitmen were finally able to return to the field, on Tuesday. Horseheads saw their June 24th doubleheader and June 26th home game washed out, but returned to Colucci-Williams Field looking for redemption against Hornell. The Steamers spoiled the party for their budding rival, Horseheads, with a 16-5 win in 8 innings.

The Hitmen traded shots with Hornell, tying and taking one run leads early in the game. Horseheads finally broke the trend and took a 4-3 lead on an RBI single from Horseheads grad Riley Loomis. In the 6th inning, Hornell’s Jason Story cracked a grand slam to put his team ahead 7-4. In the bottom half of the inning, Darryn Callahan cut the Steamers lead to 7-5, with his team leading 2nd home run of the year.

The 8th inning saw an offensive explosion from the Steamers. Hornell’s Eli Brown capped off a 3 for 3 night, with his 2nd home run of the game. Hornell added 7 more runs to clinch the win via 10-run rule.

Riley Loomis, Nate Prince, and Darryn Callahan all notched 2 hits for Horseheads. Callahan scored a run and RBI, thanks to his solo home run. The Steamers saw big nights from 3 of their hitters. Noah Brooks scored 2 runs on 2 hits, while Jason Story went 2 for 4 with 3 runs and 5 RBIs. Eli Brown led all batters, with a 3 for 3 performance at the plate, with 2 home runs, totaling 3 runs, and 6 RBIs.

The Horseheads Hitmen next play a doubleheader against Olean at home. Games begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th.