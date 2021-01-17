Buccaneers and Joe Gilbert advance to NFC Championship game

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WETM) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Horseheads native Joe Gilbert are heading to the NFC Championship game.

The Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-20 on the road on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The game was tied at 13 at halftime. The Saints took a 20-13 lead in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass by Drew Brees to Tre’Quan Smith. The Bucs tied the game at 20 later in the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass by Tom Brady to Leonard Fournette.

A 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter by Ryan Succop put Tampa Bay in front 23-20 with under 10 minutes to go. The six-time Super Bowl champ scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out to put the Bucs up 30-20 with under five minutes to. Brady went 18 of 33 with 199 yards passing and three total touchdowns.

Gilbert is in his second season as offensive line coach for the Bucs. Tampa Bay had 316 yards of total offense against the Saints behind Gilbert’s offensive line.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday with kickoff set for 3:05 p.m.