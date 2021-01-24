Buccaneers and Joe Gilbert headed to Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, W.I. (WETM) – Horseheads native and Tampa Bay offensive line coach Joe Gilbert will coach in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.

The Buccaneers hung on to defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field 31-26 on Sunday. The Bucs took a 21-10 lead into halftime after Tom Brady connected with Scotty Miller on a 39-yard touchdown pass with one second to go in the first half.

Tampa Bay took a 28-10 lead in the third quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Cameron Brate. The Packers answered back with two straight touchdowns later in the third quarter. A 2-yard touchdown pass by Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams cut the Tampa Bay lead to 28-23.

The Buccaneers would hang on for the win and will host Super Bowl LV in Tampa on February 7th.

Brady threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. The six-time Super Bowl champ advances to his tenth Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers will play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.