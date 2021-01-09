Bucs and Gilbert advance in NFL playoffs

LANDOVER, M.D. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert made a successful return to the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Washington 31-23 on the road in the wild-card round. Tom Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers. Leonard Fournette ran for 93 yards and a touchdown and Tampa Bay had 507 yards of total offense. Gilbert is in his second season as offensive line coach for the Bucs.

Gilbert is no stranger to the postseason. He last appeared in the NFL playoffs as a line coach back in 2014 with his former team, the Indianapolis Colts. That year, the Colts advanced to the AFC title game before losing to Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay will wait to see who they will play in the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend.