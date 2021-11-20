C-NS rallies to defeat Corning football in state quarterfinals

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning football team led at halftime but had their season come to an end in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Cicero-North Syracuse erased a 10-point deficit in the first quarter and would comeback to defeat Corning 20-16 in the Class AA state quarterfinals in Vestal. Corning took a 16-6 lead in the first quarter on a 36-yard touchdown pass by Landen Burch to Jack VanWoert. The Hawks led 16-13 at halftime. Anthony Testa gave the Northstars a 20-16 lead early in the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown run. The game was a rematch of two years ago in the state quarterfinals that was won by C-NS on a late field goal.

Corning won their second straight Section IV Class AA title this season and finish their season with a record of 8-2.