Cameron Beckman hangs on to win Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Cameron Beckman captured his first PGA Tour Champions win on Sunday at En-Joie Golf Course.

(Photo courtesy: @ChampionsTour)

Beckman hung on to win the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open by one shot at 12-under-par. Beckman began the back nine by making five straight birdies. A long birdie putt on the 14th gave Beckman a three shot lead. Beckman entered the 18th hole with a two shot lead over second round leader Ernie Els. Beckman sent his tee shot into the water but would bogey the hole to finish at four-under-par for the day and stayed in front for his first win on Champions Tour.

Els shot an even-par 72 and finished in second place at -11. David Toms, Retief Goosen, Wes Short, Jr., Miguel Angel Jimenez, and 2016 Dick’s Open winner Paul Goydos all finished tied for third place at -10. Defending DSG Open champion Doug Barron finished tied for 16th at -6. Horseheads native Joey Sindelar finished tied for 66th at five-over-par.