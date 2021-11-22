Candor’s Shelby Swartz wins Athlete of the Week

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner delivered a big performance on the volleyball court in the state tournament for the Indians.

Candor volleyball player Shelby Swartz is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior had 10 kills, 10 digs, and nine points for the Indians in a win in straight sets against LaFayette in the Class D state quarterfinals. Shelby helped the Indians win a Section IV Class D title and make it to the pool play round of the state tournament this season.

Swartz received 48 percent of the total votes.

