HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Canisteo-Greenwood wrestling team took home a tournament title on Saturday.

Canisteo-Greenwood won the Mark Stephens Classic in Horseheads. Bolivar-Richburg finished in second place and Horseheads took home third place.

The tournament is in honor of Mark Stephens, a local coach and mentor for nearly 50 years in the Twin Tiers, who passed away after an embolism in 2013.