PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WETM) – Timmy Ward’s incredible journey continues.

(Photo courtesy: scarletknights.com)

(Video courtesy: BTN)

Canton native Timmy Ward recovered a blocked punt for Rutgers and returned it seven yards for a touchdown against No. 5 Michigan at home on Saturday. The touchdown by the sophomore defensive back tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. The Wolverines would go on to win the game 52-17.

Ward was a star football player and wrestler for the Warriors and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2018. Timmy would beat cancer and would earn a roster spot with the Scarlet Knights as a walk-on. Ward has played in six games this season for Rutgers.