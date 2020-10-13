Canton football hands Athens first loss of the season

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors football team returned to action with a big win on the road on Monday.

The Warriors handed previously undefeated Athens their first loss of the season 33-9. Athens took a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Shayne Reid in the first quarter. Canton would take the lead later in the first quarter when Cooper Kitchen connected on a quick pass to Joel Schoonover who headed 22 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-3 lead. Kitchen would connect with Ben Knapp on another touchdown pass in the second quarter to put Canton in front 13-3. Canton would take a 20-3 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker. Weston Bellows recovered a fumble on the final play of the first half and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 26-3 lead at halftime.

Canton returned to the gridiron for the first time since the first week of the season. The Warriors suspended all activities for 14 days after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

Canton (2-0) hosts undefeated Muncy (5-0) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Athens (3-1) hosts undefeated South Williamsport (3-0) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

