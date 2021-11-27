Canton football rallies to defeat Old Forge in overtime to advance to state semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors rallied late in the fourth quarter on their way to an overtime win in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Canton defeated Old Forge in overtime 20-14 in the PIAA Class A state quarterfinals in Danville. Old Forge led 14-0 at halftime and the Warriors erased a 14-point deficit with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen connected with Riley Parker for a touchdown on fourth down to cut the lead to 14-7. The Warriors would block an Old Forge punt on their next possession that led to a touchdown run by Parker to tie the game at 14 and send it to overtime. Hayden Ward scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime to send the Warriors to the state semifinals.

Canton (13-0) will face Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A state semifinals next weekend at a time and place still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now