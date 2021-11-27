Canton football rallies to defeat Old Forge in overtime to advance to state semifinals

DANVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors rallied late in the fourth quarter on their way to an overtime win in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

Canton defeated Old Forge in overtime 20-14 in the PIAA Class A state quarterfinals in Danville. Old Forge led 14-0 at halftime and the Warriors erased a 14-point deficit with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen connected with Riley Parker for a touchdown on fourth down to cut the lead to 14-7. The Warriors would block an Old Forge punt on their next possession that led to a touchdown run by Parker to tie the game at 14 and send it to overtime. Hayden Ward scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime to send the Warriors to the state semifinals.

Canton (13-0) will face Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A state semifinals next weekend at a time and place still to be determined.