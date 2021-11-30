Canton football ready for PIAA state final four

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Canton’s historic season on the gridiron continues this weekend in the PIAA state semifinals.

The 13-0 Warriors will face Bishop Guilfoyle on the road in the Class A state semifinals on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Canton erased a 14-point deficit with just over seven minutes to go in fourth quarter on their way to a 20-14 overtime win against Old Forge in the state quarterfinals this past Saturday. The Warriors are excited to play in the state final four for the first time since 1990 when they lost to the eventual state champs Marian Catholic 34-17. “We’re excited for the opportunity and the boys are confident and ready to go. One win from playing in the state championship,” said Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist.

The Warriors are also District champs for the first time since 1990 and credit their success to being a close-knit group. “We’re all good friends and we all like to pick each other up so I think that helps a lot,” said Canton junior running back Hayden Ward.

Canton has played well on the road this season and are confident heading into their matchup against the Marauders. “We are going to go down there play hard, do what we do,” said Canton junior running back Riley Parker.