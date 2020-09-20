Canton football suspends all activities for 14 days after positive COVID-19 test

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton football team has suspended all activities for 14 days after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

Canton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eric Briggs released a statement on the school district’s Facebook page on Saturday. The statement says that a player on the football team has tested positive for COVID-19 and that parent(s) of football players have also tested positive.

The statement also says that all football activities at the varsity and junior varsity level will be suspended for 14 days. The entire football team and coaches will also quarantine for 14 days and will be able to return to school on October 1st.

All other sports will continue as planned and school will be held on Monday.

The news comes after the Athens at Canton football game scheduled for this past Friday was postponed due to the possibility of COVID-19 exposure.