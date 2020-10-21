Canton volleyball stays unbeaten

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton Warriors volleyball team is still unbeaten this season.

Canton moved to 11-0 with a 3-0 win in straight sets (25-17; 25-15; 25-15) at home against Wyalusing. The Warriors have lost just one set so far this season.

Carmya Martell had 22 assists, 16 points, nine digs, five aces, and one kill for the Warriors. Jillian Shay had 14 points, 11 digs, three aces and two kills for Canton.

Canton is on the road against Wellsboro on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Wyalusing (3-9) hosts Sayre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.