Canton volleyball to host home game in states

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton volleyball team is once again heading to the PIAA state tournament and they will begin play at home.

The Warriors won their fourth straight district title on Thursday with a 3-0 win against Galeton in the Class A District IV finals at Williamson High School. Annie Gaiotti had 11 points, eight kills, eight aces, and six digs for Canton. Canton will now host their first home game in states under the tenure of head coach Sheila Wesneski.

The Warriors will host Blue Ridge in the first round of the Class A state tournament on Tuesday.

