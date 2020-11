CANTON, P.A. (WETM) – Canton senior standout tight end Ben Knapp is heading to Happy Valley.

The 6’4, 240-pound two-time all-state pick has committed to play football at Penn State. Knapp announced on his Twitter page on Monday night that he is headed to State College.

Knapp was an all-state pick at tight end in Class A in 2018 and 2019. Knapp had 801 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for the Warriors in 2019.

Hear from Knapp on committing to the Nittany Lions tonight on 18 Sports at 11.