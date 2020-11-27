Canton’s Knapp excited to become a Nittany Lion

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A childhood dream became true this week for Canton football standout Ben Knapp.

Knapp committed to play college football for Penn State on Monday. The 6’4, 240-pound two-time all-state pick says that he is excited to become a Nittany Lion and to play for head coach James Franklin. ” I love the energy and kind of just the family feel that he gives to Penn State. I have exchanged about two text messages with him back and forth so far and already I love the guy,” said Knapp.

Knapp was an all-state pick at tight end in Class A in 2018 and 2019. Knapp had 801 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for the Warriors in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png