Canton’s Knapp excited to become a Nittany Lion

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A childhood dream became true this week for Canton football standout Ben Knapp.

Knapp committed to play college football for Penn State on Monday. The 6’4, 240-pound two-time all-state pick says that he is excited to become a Nittany Lion and to play for head coach James Franklin. ” I love the energy and kind of just the family feel that he gives to Penn State. I have exchanged about two text messages with him back and forth so far and already I love the guy,” said Knapp.

Knapp was an all-state pick at tight end in Class A in 2018 and 2019. Knapp had 801 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for the Warriors in 2019.