Carrier Dome bound: Tioga football rolls into state finals

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga Tigers football team is headed back to the Carrier Dome.

(Photo and video courtesy: NFHS Network)

Top-ranked Tioga rolled past second-ranked Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 49-6 in the Class D state semifinals on Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior standout running back Emmett Wood scored a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Wood found the endzone two more times on the ground in the second quarter for the Tigers to give Tioga a 21-0 lead at halftime on their way to victory.

Tioga (11-0) is headed back to the Carrier Dome for the first time since winning a Class D state title in 2015. The Tigers will take on Section VII champs Moriah in the Class D state finals at the Carrier Dome next Friday at noon.