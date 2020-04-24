Carroll on the importance of instant replay

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Duke Carroll has seen so much in the NFL.

For 14 seasons, Carroll was an official regulating the game on Sundays in perhaps the most competitive league in the world. The 1968 Elmira Notre Dame grad spoke with 18 Sports on Wednesday and answered questions about his storied career.

From playoff games to officiating future Super Bowl Championship teams, even the most experienced referee can make an error. The important of instant replay has played a key role in the evolution of the game. Without it, the outcome could very well be decided.

18 Sports spoke with the now retired Carroll, 70, who gives us his unique perspective of why having instant replay is imperative for the NFL.