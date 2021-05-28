CCC softball national semifinal game postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College softball team will have to wait an extra day to play in the national semifinals.

Corning’s national semifinal game against top-seed and six-time defending national champs Rock Valley scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Friday was postponed due to rain. The game will now be played on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The championship game has been moved from Saturday to Sunday. The Red Barons are 2-0 in the NJCAA Division III World Series in Syracuse. Corning topped Suffolk County in game one on Thursday, 3-0, and then followed that up with another win in the nightcap, 2-0, over DuPage.

Corning enters the national semifinals with a record of 36-1.