Champions crowned at Twin Tiers Golf Championships

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Four champions were crowned on Sunday at the 2020 Twin Tiers Golf Championships at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads.

Kevin Cook won the men’s tournament for a fourth time with rounds of 70, 74 and 71 for a three-day score of 215. Waverly grad Alex Tomasso won the women’s tournament with rounds of 79 and 72. Tim McCabe won the senior tournament by shooting 71 in both rounds and Cal West won the super senior tournament with rounds of 79 and 87.

The men’s tournament was held over three days at Willowcreek Golf Club in Big Flats, Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira and Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads. The other three tournaments were held over two days at Mark Twain Golf Course and Soaring Eagles Golf Course.