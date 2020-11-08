Chase Elliott wins first NASCAR Cup Series championship

AVONDALE, A.Z. (WETM) – Reigning back-to-back winner at Watkins Glen International Chase Elliott is now a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The 24-year-old captured his first NASCAR Cup Series championship by winning the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. The other three drivers that had a chance to win a championship were Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin.

Elliott, who won his first career Cup Series race at The Glen in 2018, becomes the third youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Chase and his father Hall of Famer Bill Elliott are now the third father-son duo to win Cup Series titles. The other two father-son duos are Lee and Richard Petty, and Ned and Dale Jarrett.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson finished in fifth in his final race as a full-time driver in the Cup Series.

